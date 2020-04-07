Department of Education asking for donations of Wi-Fi, laptops

Democratic state Sen. Ben Allen of Santa Monica, center, speaks beside Superintendent Tony Thurmond, right, at a news conference Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California’s public education chief is seeking changes to what would be the nation’s first statewide ethnic studies curriculum. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said Wednesday that he will recommend amendments to better reflect the contributions of Jewish Americans while removing portions that the California Legislative Jewish Caucus found objectionable. (AP Photo/Don Thompson)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — With campuses closed due to the novel coronavirus, the state is continuing to see a need for internet and computers so students can learn from home.

Tony Thurmond, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, on Tuesday asked that companies and individuals who would like to donate Wi-Fi, Chromebooks or other devices to contact the Department of Education.

“Simply put, we think that every student should have a computer and every student should have access to the internet,” he said.

The Department of Education is looking to get 150,000 devices into districts and the hands of students, Thurmond added.

To donate devices or make a monetary donation to go toward laptops or other devices, contact the department through donatetech@cde.ca.gov.