Department of Education asking for donations of Wi-Fi, laptops

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — With campuses closed due to the novel coronavirus, the state is continuing to see a need for internet and computers so students can learn from home.
Tony Thurmond, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, on Tuesday asked that companies and individuals who would like to donate Wi-Fi, Chromebooks or other devices to contact the Department of Education.
“Simply put, we think that every student should have a computer and every student should have access to the internet,” he said.
The Department of Education is looking to get 150,000 devices into districts and the hands of students, Thurmond added.
To donate devices or make a monetary donation to go toward laptops or other devices, contact the department through donatetech@cde.ca.gov.