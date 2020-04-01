Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control providing grace period to licensees for renewal payments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced on Wednesday it is providing a 30-day grace period to licensee paying an annual renewal fee or penalties on late annual renewal fee payments.

The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that will provide tax, regulatory, and licensing extensions for businesses.

“We know businesses are hurting as they continue fighting to slow the spread of COVID -19,” said ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith in a news release. “We hope this 30-day grace period will help them through this stretch as we all work together to help businesses and keep communities safe.”

Also, the department released a document on its website called Guidance by License Type to help California’s alcoholic beverage industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.