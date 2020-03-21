Delivery safety concerns

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- With people stuck inside, online delivery services are continuing to see skyrocketing sales.

Restaurant runner has served local Bakersfield for the last 25 years and say business is up during this time.

But, there are still safety concerns even when using social distance and receiving packages.

According to Dr. Kothary, the virus could last up to 12 hours on cardboard. meaning it could impact anyone getting shipments online.

But, you can protect yourself, by wiping down the box before bringing it into your house. Food delivery services are helping to combat the spread as well.

In Kern County, all restaurants are running as curbside delivery or not even opening their doors at all.

Through this hard time, it is especially important to remember to support local.