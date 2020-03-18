Delano Union School District providing childcare and other services amid school closures

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) –– The Delano Unified School District has announced they are offering childcare and food services at school locations during the time schools are closed.

According to a statement, parents who need child care, can drop off their children at Harvest Elementary located at 1320 Vassar St., Delano, California.

The services will be offered between the hours of 8:00 a.m to 2:07 p.m.

The district will also offer free food services from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at the following locations:

• Almond Tree Middle School; 200 W. 15th Ave. Delano, CA

• Cecil Avenue Middle School; 1430 Cecil Ave. Delano, CA

• La Vina Middle School; 1331 Browning Rd, Delano, CA 93215

• Nueva Vista Language Academy; 120 Garces Hwy, Delano, CA 93215

• Pioneer School; 1001 Hiett Ave, Delano, CA 93215