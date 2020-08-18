Delano to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Delano is set to discuss a city-wide mask mandate Monday night—which, if passed, would follow in Arvin’s footsteps and echo Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s call for a three-month nationwide mask order.

“The estimates by the experts are it will save at least 40,000 lives,” Biden said during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Since June, California has had a statewide mask mandate. However, in some counties, like Kern, there are not strict enforcement measures, like fines or misdemeanors.

“The governor made this a state-wide mandate, but there were no teeth to that mandate, and so this is something that will make people comply,” said Delano city councilmember Bryan Osorio.

Arvin has been ahead of the game, implementing a mask mandate in May, even before the state. Blue signs asking patrons to wear face coverings appear on every business’ door. Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola says he hasn’t received much pushback.

“There’s two mechanisms (of enforcement), either through a misdemeanor or through an administrative citation. After repeated warnings, there’s a fine starting at $250 for the first offense, 500 for the second, and up to $1,000 after the third offense,” Gurrola explained.

This is a model Delano is looking to follow, but with lower fines starting at $50 and no misdemeanor charges.

“I’m actually getting a lot more calls encouraging stricter enforcement specifically with regards to family gatherings,” Gurrola said.

By our calculations, in Arvin from June 22nd to July 22nd, there was a 269 percent jump in the number of active cases. During this period, Arvin’s mask mandate was well in effect, and the state’s mask order had just passed.

This month, on August 17th, there’s been about a 251 percent increase since July. That’s not much of a difference in spike from last month’s spike.

So, while cases in Arvin are certainly still increasing, it’s not doing so as quickly as in other zip codes of kern county like Delano.

In Delano from June 22nd to July 22nd, there was a 276 percent jump in the number of active cases. Now on August 17th, there’s been approximately a 358 percent increase in the past month. Comparing 276 percent to 358 percent demonstrates a huge increase.

Therefore, there is a possibility Arvin’s mask requirements have helped it from becoming a hot spot like Delano.

“This isn’t a political issue. This shouldn’t be a divisive issue. (Delano) should take action and do their part to help Kern County’s economy get back on track,” Mayor Gurrola added.

Delano city council will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. to vote on this issue. You can watch it virtually through Zoom here.