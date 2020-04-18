Delano school cancels neighborhood parade after city expresses COVID-19 concerns

DELANO, Calif. — Pioneer School had planned to hold its Neighborhood Parade this afternoon, but school officials announced its cancellation early this morning.

In a message to staff, Principal Anna Wyatt said the school had planned to continue with the parade up to early this morning with the support of the Delano Union School District and Bakersfield Police Department. However, Wyatt said at the last minute the parade had been canceled.

“After reconsideration and conversations with the City of Delano, our parade will be canceled,” she said. “Thank you for your support and understanding. I know that this is disappointing news.”

Prior to the cancellation, teachers and staff were planning to drive through the area and wave to residents, who were encouraged to wave back from their door or yard.