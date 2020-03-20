Delano police investigate bakery owners suspected of price gouging

The Delano Police Department is investigating a case of price gouging at Los Michoacanos Bakery last night.

The department said last night it received an anonymous call about price gouging at the bakery. When officers went to investigate, they determined that the owners of the bakery went to a big-box store and purchased a four-pack of 19-ounce bottles of Lysol disinfectant spray for $15.94.

The department said they returned to their store and sold the bottles individually for $17.99. The owners told officers that the Lysol is not a common product the store has for sale.

During an investigation, DPD said it also determined that the business was selling boxes of Sunny Care disposable gloves, which were also purchased in bulk for $49 for 10 boxes. Individual boxes were being sold for $9.99.

The department said the case is being forwarded to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review.

“The Delano Police Department is aggressively working with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to protect the citizens of Kern County and the City of Delano from price gouging during the recent National Emergency,” the department said in a news release. “Businesses caught price gouging will be held fully responsible and will be prosecuted.”