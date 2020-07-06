Delano Police Department to close front lobby as COVID-19 cases rise

Breaking News
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the Delano Police Department has announced it is closing its front lobby indefinitely starting on Tuesday.

In addition, the department said officers will only be dispatched to life-threatening emergencies and crimes in progress. In all other circumstances, calls will be handled over the phone by an officer or community service officer.

Residents looking to speak to an officer or records staff are encouraged to contact the records division to schedule an appointment. Residents can call 661-721-3377 for non-emergencies or general inquiries.

All police-related community events are now being held virtually, DPD said.

The department said the purpose of these steps is to ensure the community’s health and safety. They will remain in effect until further notice.

