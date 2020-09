DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is holding a free face mask and hand sanitizer drive-thru distribution event on Wednesday.

The event, held in partnership with Adventist Health Delano and the Tejon Tribe, will be held from 6-8 p.m. in DPD’s parking lot, located at 2330 High Street. One bag will be available per family, as supplies are limited.

For more information, call DPD at 661-721-3377.