Delano PD COVID-19 task force

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KGET) – The Delano Police department has established a police task force to ensure that residents are complying with statewide COVID-19 measures.

“A lot of this is new to us and I want to make sure people have the training needed,” said Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez.

The response team is in charge of distributing information, coordinating with community organizations who are collecting goods and services, communicating new state orders to local businesses and handling price gouging reports.

“It’s been a great relationship with the community, by and large, the majority of the community have been compliant,” said Nevarez. “The direction I’ve given my team is that I want to set enforcement through communication and information and so far it’s working.”

The task force was created three weeks ago. Chief Nevarez says it’s something new for everyone and they are all learning as they go along.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 34 years and I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Nevares. “I was in a commander position during Y2K and after 9/11 and those were unique situations, but this is something you don’t train for in the academy.”

Nevares adds the department is rolling with the punches as we get through this and only asks one thing of the community:

“I encourage residents and businesses to please be cooperative, let’s do our part to flatten the curve,” said Nevares.