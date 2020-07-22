Delano Joint Union High School District board votes to start school year with distance learning only

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Joint Union High School District will begin the upcoming school year virtually like many other local school districts due to COVID-19.

Last night, the DJUHSD board of trustees voted to start the beginning of the 2020-21 school year with distance learning only and phase in physical instruction once Kern County becomes compliant with the state’s monitoring criteria.

Classes will begin on Aug. 12 as planned, according to the district.

“The…board of trustees and district administration will continue to monitor and update our instructional plans as state and county guidance becomes available,” Superintendent Jason Garcia said in a letter mailed out to parents. “As a district, we are committed to the success and wellbeing of every student and would like to assure parents that we are working diligently to plan and implement the safest and most effective instructional platform possible.”

Last week, Gov. Newsom ordered that all schools in counties that have been on the state’s monitoring list for at least 14 straight days start the school year with distance learning only. Only once a county is off the watchlist will schools be allowed to physically reopen.