Delano City Council to vote on issuing fines for violating state stay-at-home order

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano City Council will vote on whether to fine people who don’t follow California’s stay-at-home order.

The council was preparing to vote on the issue during its meeting Thursday, but the meeting was postponed. The vote will be taken up at its next meeting in two weeks.

The ordinanace would limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people from different households and enfroce state orders for businesses.

If not followed, a warning would be issued first, then a $100, $200 or $500 fine for each violation.