DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano could be the next city to make masks mandatory in public.

The Delano City Council will take on the subject according to its city council agenda.

The council will discuss whether they need to pass an urgency ordinance on face coverings. The agenda does not say how the city would enforce it.

In Arvin, business-owners face fines for not complying with the governor’s health order.