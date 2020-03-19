Dagny’s starts GoFundMe to help employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dagny’s Coffee Company has started a GoFundMe campaign to help employees as they deal with dwindling business due to the coronavirus and the possibility of shutting down.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, we have all seen & felt a drastic drop in that flow of income,” says the GoFundMe page organized by Dagny’s manager Kelsey Sill. “We sadly do not see an end in sight at this moment, and any day may have to close our doors due to covid-19.”

The page says everything raised through the campaign will be distributed to shop’s 11 employees.

“I never thought in a million years times would resort to this, but how deeply humbled we are by your support through these tough and uncertain times,” the page says.

“Sending you all so much love & peace through these times. We cannot wait to get back to our normal routines full of laughter & coffee.”

As of 1:40 p.m., $1,280 had been raised toward the $3,000 campaign goal.

To donate, click here.