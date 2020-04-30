Coronavirus
Dagny’s Coffee Co. set to re-open next week after closure due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After being closed for more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dagny’s Coffee Company has announced it will re-open on Tuesday.

The business said it will be offering curbside service and takeout only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The shop will be closed on Sundays.

“We are so excited to get back to work and to see everyone at the shop,” the company said on social media. “However, things will be a little different when you return to Dagny’s.”

The business said only three customers will be allowed into the shop, located at 1600 20th St., at any one time. Customers will be required to stand six feet apart to conform with government guidelines. Two tables with two chairs each will be available outside.

The company is also urging patrons to wear a mask if they’re planning to come into the shop.

A full drink menu will be available as well as a rotating selection of grab-and-go food items, the company said. No personal cups will be handed out.

Dagny’s said it will also only be accepting card payment for the time being.

