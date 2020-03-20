Dagny’s Coffee Co. announces temporary closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dagny’s Coffee Company, a popular downtown hangout with an open mic night and other events, announced it has closed until the situation with COVID-19 improves.

“We wish we could stay longer, but it’s in the best interest of our community to shut things down for a little while,” read a post on the company’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your support this past week more than you could ever know, and we love each and every one of you from the bottom of our overly-caffeinated hearts.”

Dagny’s is one of dozens of local businesses to close or limit hours to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.