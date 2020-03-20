1  of  2
DA says family violence, sexual assault and child abuse hotlines will remain open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Among those services remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic are the hotlines for domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said.

“Economic disruptions on the scale that we are seeing from the coronavirus pandemic can place a great deal of stress on families,” she said. “Unfortunately, increased pressure on families can often trigger domestic violence or child abuse. In these uncertain times, it is important for families to have guidance on issues related to these crimes and to understand the warning signs that often lead up to them.”

The following are hotlines that will remain open:

  • Alliance Against Family Violence — 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273-7713
  • Department of Human Services Suspected Child Abuse or Neglect: 661-631-6000
  • Family Justice Center: 661-868-8410
  • In East Kern County: Women’s Center High Desert, Inc. — Domestic Violence 760-375-7525; Sexual Assault 760-375-0745

