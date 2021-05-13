CVS, Rite Aid now administering Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12-15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies announced they will now administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 12-15 at all locations following the CDC guidance.

Parents or guardians can schedule appointments for those under 18 with Rite Aid on their website or with CVS Pharmacy on their website or app. Walk-ins are also accepted at CVS Pharmacy. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

Rite Aid also launched a clinic inquiry tool as a way to bring vaccines directly to schools, community centers, churches, workplaces and organizations. You can request on-site vaccine clinics conducted by Rite Aid’s pharmacy team. To request a vaccine clinic, visit riteaid.com/covid-19/community-clinics.

Schools, businesses and other organizations with more than 48 participants can also sponsor an on-site vaccine clinic administered by CVS Health called Return Ready. To fill out the online submission form, visit here.