CVS locations now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska’s largest hospital, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most.(Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eligible Kern County residents can now get a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC recommended the third doses Friday.

The CDC recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for some groups of the population and others considered high risk of infection because of occupational and institutional settings. The FDA authorized a booster of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week.

The CDC recommends a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people age 65 and older, residents in long-term care, and people aged 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

Some residents may be eligible for the third dose, six months after their second if they are 18 to 49 years old and have underlying medical conditions and people aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

CVS pharmacies said Friday eligible residents can get their third doses at participating locations. Making an appointment is recommended through its website, cvs.com. CVS says you can check to see which locations are offering the Pfizer vaccine.

People making an appointment with CVS will be asked to provide the dates of their first two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses at least six months prior.

Kern County Public Health said it and Kern Medical are providing COVID-19 vaccinations at 1700 Mount Vernon Ave. and at the Kern County Fair. You can schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting myturn.ca.gov.