BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield’s COVID-19 vaccination site will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Saturday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose for people 18 years and older. The vaccination site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at 9001 Stockdale Highway.

Appointments can be made at MyTurn.ca.gov. The site also welcomes walk-ins. No insurance is required and vaccinations are free.