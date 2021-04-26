CSUB vaccination site to close next month, transition to mobile clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State Bakersfield vaccination site will close next month as operators transition to mobile clinics.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the operators of the site, said the new clinics will be up and running throughout Kern County in early May and will take vaccines directly to communities to help remove barriers.

“We know there are communities that are hesitant about the vaccine and others that experience barriers to vaccination. This is the challenge we must now address. It’s time to pivot to a new strategy,” said Senior Vice President David Womack. “Instead of people seeking the vaccine, the vaccine must now seek the people.”

The CSUB vaccination site will continue to accept first-dose appointments through May 14. Second doses are now being scheduled at the Kaiser Permanente medical offices, located at 1200 Discovery Dr. Anyone seeking vaccinations after May 14 can participate in the new clinics, according to Kaiser Permanente.