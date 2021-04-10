CSUB Vaccination Hub providing free COVID-19 vaccines in southeast Bakersfield Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State Bakersfield Vaccination Hub is providing free COVID-19 vaccines to residents in southeast Bakersfield on Sunday.
The Hub is partnering with The People’s Missionary Baptist Church to provide the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines on a first come, first served basis from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1451 Madison St.
Kaiser Permanente, one of the healthcare providers that are part of the CSUB Vaccination Hub, said the goal is to vaccinate around 1,000 people on Sunday.