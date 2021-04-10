CSUB Vaccination Hub providing free COVID-19 vaccines in southeast Bakersfield Sunday

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State Bakersfield Vaccination Hub is providing free COVID-19 vaccines to residents in southeast Bakersfield on Sunday.

The Hub is partnering with The People’s Missionary Baptist Church to provide the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines on a first come, first served basis from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1451 Madison St.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the healthcare providers that are part of the CSUB Vaccination Hub, said the goal is to vaccinate around 1,000 people on Sunday.