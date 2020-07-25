CSUB to offer 51 in-person courses this fall; total campus population to be limited to around 1,040 people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield has announced that the CSU Chancellor’s Office has approved its fall 2020 plan.

According to the plan, the university will be offering 51 on-campus courses with 865 students enrolled in those courses. In total, CSUB said only about 1,040 students, faculty and staff will be allowed on campus when the new school year begins on Aug. 24.

Most courses in the fall will be provided virtually in line with directives from the CSU system, the university said.

“While our campus will look different in fall 2020, we remain committed to providing the best possible educational experience for our students while ensuring the safety and welfare of our students, faculty, staff and local communities in the COVID-19 era,” said President Lynnette Zelezny.

The university said most employees will continue to work remotely. Nearly 90 percent of staff have signed telecommuting agreements allowing them to work off-campus through Jan. 4, 2021.

For the students and employees who will be on campus, CSUB said face coverings are a requirement. The university will provide cloth face coverings to faculty and staff and disposable paper ones to students who don’t have one.

CSUB said employees will be required to conduct daily self-screening at home for any COVID-19 symptoms before coming into work. Prior to in-person instruction, employees and students will be required to complete training in COVID-19 safety protocols, the university said.

Student Health Services and Campus Dining Services will remain open on campus this fall, although there will be some service limitations, according to CSUB. Housing capacity has been set at 236 students, a 56 percent decrease from the number of students living in campus housing last fall.

CSUB said the final plan for fall sports practices and competitions will be announced at a later time pending guidance from the state, Chancellor’s Office and Big West Conference.

“Given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we will continue to review and make adjustments to our campus plans, as necessary,” Zelezny said. “We also are prepared for the possibility that all courses may need to transition to virtual instruction at any point during the fall semester.”

A new section of the CSUB website has been created to provide students more information about the fall semester, including what services will be available and what safety measures will be implemented.