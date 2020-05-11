CSUB student leadership donates $25,000 emergency aid to DACA students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – CSU Bakersfield Associated Students, Incorporated has donated $25,000 to DACA, international, and other students who were not eligible to receive support from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, known as the CARES Act.

“A lot of our students and their families are struggling during these times and I believe that ASI’s allocation of the $25,000 is the best way we could provide an equitable service to help our students in need,” said ASI President Aaron Wan.

The California State University system received more than $262 million to allocate to students under the CARES Act. Of that, $6.8 million will support CSUB students. Another $6.8 million will allow CSUB to cover the costs of the transition to alternative forms of instructional delivery and replace a portion of the revenue lost from student housing and parking refunds, said Associated Students, Incorporated.

According to CSUB ASI, full-time students enrolled in the spring 2020 semester as of May 4 are receiving emergency aid of $320, $800 or $1,100, depending on level of need. The grant is pro-rated for part-time students.

The CARES Act provides strict guidance to colleges and universities

on how to determine Title IV eligibility, including the level of student need, Pell Grant eligibility, and other indicators.

Funds are being distributed now and should be entirely disbursed this week. All students will receive their grant in one check or direct deposit, said CSUB ASI.