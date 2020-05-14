CSUB President Zelezny says campus can benefit from announcement of virtual classes for fall semester

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The president of CSU Bakersfield says she’s happy the Cal State system will stay off campus for the fall the semester because it will benefit the campus as a whole.

President Lynette Zelezny appeared on CNN Wednesday morning to talk about the decision.

On Tuesday, CSU Chancellor Timothy White said the system would take a “hybrid” approach to the fall semester.

Most courses will be virtual, but there will be some exceptions.

Zelezny said she’s pleased with the decision because it protects students, faculty and staff, but it also gives them more time to prepare.

“We want to take the time to make sure our incoming students, our freshman and our transfer students have the technology and the access they need in the fall,” she said.

“It really allows us to have that maximum amount of time so we really have the high quality choice for students in the CSU.”

The online course exceptions include lab courses, clinical training and other activities that have to be done in person.