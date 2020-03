BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is providing some students with a laptop as the campus moves to online instruction because of coronavirus concerns.

The university said Thursday it is distributing available Chromebooks who do not have access to a computer. Students will need to have a student ID or photo ID that matches the school’s records.

Students can check out the laptops at the Walter W. Stiern Library until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, March 20.