CSUB considering two scenarios for fall, including holding half of classes on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is considering whether or not to have courses be held on campus during the fall semester.

In a virtual forum held on Thursday, the university laid out two scenarios for how the fall semester could be conducted, one in which all instruction would be through alternative delivery, such as online classes, and another in which at least half of courses would be through alternative delivery.

“We have decisions that need to be made about the fall, and I want to assure you that we will be ready,” said President Lynnette Zelezny. “We’re working behind the scenes as a team and we will be seamless as we move forward to the fall.”

At this point, CSUB is not planning on fully reopening the campus in the fall, as Zelezny said health officials are predicting that during the fall months, COVID-19 and the flu season will still provide health challenges.

Provost Vernon Harper said there are a few additional reasons why the university is considering only having half of courses be held on campus in the fall.

“We know some of our faculty and students have vulnerabilities that we want to protect, and we understand some of them will want to choose alternative delivery sections,” he said.

In addition, Harper said it would be difficult to have certain classes with large class sizes be conducted on campus, as the university would not be able to provide adequate social distancing.

If CSUB decides to move forward with a partial opening, Harper said the university would move to split-attendance instruction, in which CSUB would alternate the number of students allowed in a class to increase social distancing.

Harper stressed during the forum that a firm decision has not yet been made on what direction the university will take.

“What we wanted to do was provide the university with a flexible framework in which to begin planning for instruction in the fall,” he said. “For instructional faculty, you should plan for Fall 2020 courses with a likelihood of mostly alternative delivery. However…there is still a possibility that we will be able to use part of the campus for face-to-face instruction.”

Zelezny said the university has already made the decision to make its summer session all virtual.