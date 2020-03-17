CSUB postpones spring grad ceremonies; no makeup date set

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A day after the California State University chancellor’s office issued an internal directive saying spring commencement exercises will be postponed, CSU Bakersfield announced it will indeed hold off on public graduation events.

The university has not announced when or if graduations will take place but they will not be held this spring, campus spokeswoman Jennifer Self said. Ceremonies had been set for May 22.

Bakersfield College has not made a formal announcement but a campus representative told KGET that cancellation is likely, possibly to be replaced by a virtual celebration, with a physical celebration to come at a future date. No definite decisions have been made as of yet, however.