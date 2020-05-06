CSUB begins distributing $6.8M in COVID-19 relief funding to students; BC students likely to get grants soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield has announced it has begun doling out grants to students from the $6.8 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funding.

The university said that on Monday, it began the process of distributing grants to all students enrolled in the spring semester. The money, which will be distributed over the course of two weeks, is intended to help students pay for basic needs.

CSUB initially said students could expect a grant amount of either $300, $700 or $1,000. However, the university said today that it is working on increasing the amounts for each level. The grants will be prorated for part-time students.

Students will either receive the money through direct deposit or check, the college said. No application is needed and students will be able to receive all of their money in one lump sum.

“Runners, life has put some hurdles in our path, but with your amazing spirit and perseverance, you’ve risen to the challenge – all in pursuit of an education that will change your lives and the communities you will serve,” said President Lynnette Zelezny. “Caring for others amid hardship deserves to be acknowledged, and that is the intention of this aid, but it also deserves to be celebrated. So on behalf of your CSU Bakersfield family, know you are in our heart.”

Most of the funding for these grants comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

However, CSUB said some student groups — such as undocumented and international students — were omitted from federal funding. Therefore, the university is using other emergency funding to make sure they receive support.

For more information, visit csub.edu/cares or email cares@csub.edu.

Bakersfield College

Bakersfield College students will likely be getting their grants soon as well.

In its Thursday meeting, the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees will consider authorizing the chancellor to process and certify $8 million in CARES Act funding, the majority of which — $6 million — will go to Bakersfield College.

If approved, the college will be required to use 50 percent of the funding to provide financial aid grants to students. It was not specified in the agreement when the college will receive the rest of the funding.

The agreement does not say how much money students will receive or when they will receive it, although the CARES Act requires the grants to be delivered promptly.