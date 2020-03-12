CSUB basketball teams returning to Bakersfield following tournament’s cancellation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Both Cal State Bakersfield basketball teams are returning to campus following Thursday’s announcement that the Western Athletic Conference tournament in Las Vegas has been canceled over concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, school officials said.

“In consultation with the Kern County Department of Public Health Services, CSUB’s Student Health Services, out of an abundance of caution, recommends that returning students and personnel monitor themselves over the next two weeks for any flu-like systems,” officials said in a news release.

There have been no reports of cases of the coronavirus at the tournament and the returning CSUB group is not considered to be at risk.

Any returning students and personnel who experience flu-like symptoms are instructed to call CSUB Student Health Services at 654-2394 or their healthcare provider before seeking care, the release says.