CSU, UC intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations before returning to campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University and University of California intend to require students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall semester, the CSU Chancellor’s Office announced Thursday.

The requirement is subject to full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and adequate availability of approved vaccines, the CSU news release says.

“The state of California has been a leader in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, and Californians receiving a vaccine has led to significantly reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in our state,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in the release. “Continued vigilance will further mitigate the spread of the disease that has radically altered our lives over the past year. We will continue to strongly encourage all members of our respective university communities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it is available to them.”

Cal State Bakersfield released the following statement:

“The California State University is prioritizing the health and safety of all members of our university community in requiring vaccinations for the fall term, pending final FDA approval of one or all vaccines. The CSU is still working out the details of the plan but in the spirit of full transparency, the Chancellor’s Office announced the decision today, jointly with the University of California, to give people time to become vaccinated. CSUB is awaiting further guidance from the Chancellor’s Office and when we receive it, we will share it with our campus community and the wider communities we serve.”