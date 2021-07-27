CSU requiring on-campus faculty, staff and students to get COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE (10:53 a.m.): CSU Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny has issued a statement in reaction to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

“CSUB is in full support of the chancellor’s decision to prioritize the health and safety of our campus family, and we urge all unvaccinated members of our university to begin the vaccination process without delay to meet the requirement and rejoin campus life,” she said. ““This decision is a step forward for the greater good,” President Zelezny said. “We all wish to be together, but it is imperative that our return to campus be conducted safely for our own health and to protect those we love. Our ’Runners are the definition of resilient, and we will rise to this challenge as we do all challenges: Together.”

CSUB said masks will still be required while indoors. Wearing masks outside is only necessary if social distancing cannot be observed. Daily self-screenings are also mandatory for those coming to campus via the CSUB mobile app, the website or by contacting Student Health Services.

The university said it will provide free COVID-19 testing starting Aug. 2. For the testing schedule, click here.

The California State University announced today that it will require faculty, staff and students who will be on campus this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CSU said dates for which faculty, staff and students must certify vaccination will vary by campus due to differences in academic calendars, but said all certifications must be completed no later than Sept. 30. The CSU’s COVID-19 vaccination policy will allow students and employees to seek medical and religious exemptions.

“The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus. We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term.”

For represented employees, the CSU said the requirement will take effect immediately upon implementation of the policy. However, they will not be subject to disciplinary action while the CSU is conferring with labor unions.

The university said it will share a final policy in the coming days.