A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University International Programs announced Thursday it has suspended its study abroad programs in France over concerns about COVID-19.

“CSU IP will evacuate all of our students from France on the earliest possible flight,” the programs’ director said in a release.

Students must leave no later than March 17.

Details on alternative forms of instruction will be shared in the coming days, according to the release.