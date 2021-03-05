CSU Bakersfield campus to open COVID-19 vaccine site at end of March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State University Bakersfield said Friday it will soon host a COVID-19 vaccination site at its campus by the end of March.

In an email, CSUB President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny said the mass vaccination site will be operated by a partnership between Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health Bakersfield and Dignity Hospitals.

Zelezny said the campus had been looking to host a vaccination site for weeks.

An opening date was not announced for the CSUB vaccine site, but more details would soon be provided about the vaccination site, CSUB and Kaiser Permanente officials said.