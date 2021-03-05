Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

CSU Bakersfield campus to open COVID-19 vaccine site at end of March

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State University Bakersfield said Friday it will soon host a COVID-19 vaccination site at its campus by the end of March.

In an email, CSUB President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny said the mass vaccination site will be operated by a partnership between Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health Bakersfield and Dignity Hospitals.

Zelezny said the campus had been looking to host a vaccination site for weeks.

An opening date was not announced for the CSUB vaccine site, but more details would soon be provided about the vaccination site, CSUB and Kaiser Permanente officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News