Critters Without Litters suspending services due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Critters Without Litters has announced it is suspending services to the public due to the coronavirus.

The organization said he last day feral/community cats may be brought to the clinic for trap-neuter-return surgery is Tuesday. All spay/neuter surgeries scheduled after Wednesday will be canceled. Clients who have submitted surgery deposits will be contacted by Critters’ staff so refunds can be provided.

The walk-in vaccine clinic has already been closed until further notice.

“This has been a very difficult decision for us to make. We take our commitment to the community very seriously, but after considering the risk to our staff, some of whom have health issues that place them in a high-risk category, and our clientele, many of whom are older and at increased risk of complications from COVID-19, suspending operations for a few weeks feels like the most responsible decision to make,” said Executive Director Vicky Thrasher. “We will continue to evaluate the situation as events unfold and will reopen at our earliest opportunity so we can get back to the work we love. We thank the community for their patience and support.”