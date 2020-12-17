COVID vaccine: Here’s who could be included in next phase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California’s vaccine advisory group met on Wednesday, starting the discussion on who will be included in the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

As California aims to vaccinate 2 million people within the coming weeks, the state’s community vaccine advisory committee met Wednesday to start talking about who will be prioritized next.

Front line health care workers are being vaccinated now, after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m very comfortable, nothing is being cut short with the FDA process,” Dr. Mark Sawyer said.

Dr. Sawyer, who is part of the Western State’s Scientific Safety Group, said they plan to review the Moderna vaccine this week.

The state is expecting 672,000 doses from the manufacturer by the end of December.

Governor Gavin Newsom established the safety group to give each vaccine a second set of eyes on top of the FDA.

“I think we’re going to learn most from the first vaccines the healthcare workers because at the same time, many health systems are testing their personnel are testing every week,” Newsom said. “We’ll be able to be see very quickly if they’re tested afterwards if they have the virus on their nose and throat and that will be the first signal that we can rely on these to cut transmission.”

Wednesday’s meeting moderator said the group received more than 100 pages of public comment from workers across the state including those in agriculture, public transportation and retail, hoping to have a say in who gets vaccinated in the next phase — Phase 1B.

Governor Newsom said about 8 million people are expected to be in this next phase.

“Which includes discussions around teachers, around farm workers, which includes discussions around grocery workers,” Newsom said.

No immediate action was taken Wednesday. The vaccine review group is still gathering public input on who should be included in the next phase.