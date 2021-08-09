COVID Survivors for Change holding candlelight vigil Saturday to honor those lost to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID Survivors for Change network is holding a candlelight vigil on Saturday to memorialize those lost to the pandemic.

The vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bell in front of the Kern County Superior Courthouse in downtown Bakersfield as part of a Nationwide Month of Awareness and Action. The event is open to the public.

Survivors will wear yellow – the color of COVID remembrance – and hold dozens of gatherings across the country during the month of August.