Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

COVID Survivors for Change holding candlelight vigil Saturday to honor those lost to COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID Survivors for Change network is holding a candlelight vigil on Saturday to memorialize those lost to the pandemic.

The vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bell in front of the Kern County Superior Courthouse in downtown Bakersfield as part of a Nationwide Month of Awareness and Action. The event is open to the public.

Survivors will wear yellow – the color of COVID remembrance – and hold dozens of gatherings across the country during the month of August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News