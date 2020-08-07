Case figures could be unreliable as state attempts to fix COVID-19 database glitch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Covid database issue could mean the latest Kern case numbers are unreliable.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 291 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, as it does every day. However, the release comes only after labs have sent the results through the state’s official database called CalREDIE.

“This database that the state maintains is where all of our lab results go into and then get distributed out by county,” said Matt Constantine, director of the Kern County Public Health Department.

“Currently, that system is not currently working,” he stated, noting it is facing a glitch where the database cannot process the tests. The glitch could be why Kern’s case numbers may appear lower than they actually are. Once the glitch is fixed, the numbers could change.

“We would likely expect additional cases in the future [once the glitch is fixed]. We don’t know how many and we don’t know when it will be fixed.”

The state is providing its assistance to local hospitals struggling with staffing. Constantine said the state has sent medical teams to several local hospitals including Kern Medical, Delano regional, Adventist Health bakersfield, and Memorial and Mercy Hospitals.

“That work continues and we continue to monitor that very closely,” Constantine said.

Additionally, Constantine confirms the county is preparing to deliver 22 pallots worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Kern’s 10 acute care hospitals, respectively, in the coming days.