BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As COVID-19 cases slow and the Kern County Public Health Services Department has moved to only reporting new COVID-19 statistics twice a week, some may be wondering if restrictions, if any are in place.

The answer is not many.

There are still COVID-19 restrictions but they are only a few still in place. California still recommends that all Californians wear masks in public areas but they are not required.

As of today, masks are not required in public places including Indoor public settings, schools K-12 and childcare, but are still strongly recommended, according to the California Department of Public Health . As far as colleges are concerned, the California State University system, the University of California system and the California Community College system each follow their own guidelines under recommendations from the state.

To view California State University, Bakersfield guidelines click here.

The following places still require masks:

Public transit, stations, terminals, and airports

Healthcare

Emergency shelters

Jails and prisons

Homeless shelters

Long-term care

As of April 1, mega events (events with over 1000 attendees) stopped requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, according to CDPH.

Mechanics Bank Arena and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater have also lifted their COVID-19 requirements. The Fox Theater said it will implement restrictions if the visiting artist’s or performer’s management requests it.

You can find all of California’s guidelines and recommendations by clicking here.