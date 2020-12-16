COVID-19 vaccines not expected to arrive in Kern until at least Thursday, medical leaders say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 vaccine may not arrive in Kern County for another few days.

While the first COVID-19 vaccines shipment have rolled out across the US, Kern hospitals have yet to receive the anticipated 5,850 doses. During a virtual update Tuesday, Dignity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hemmal Kothary said it could be a couple of days until local hospitals receive the vaccines.

“Unfortunately, we will not be getting it in our hands until Thursday or Friday of this week,” he said, noting the information was relayed directly to him from the CA Dept. of Public Health.

CDPH said it was working on providing a statement Tuesday about why the shipments have not yet arrived. Kern Public Health Dept. and local hospitals say they are prepared to receive shots.

This, as medical professionals remind the public not to forget about other diseases. Dr. Royce Johnson, medical director of the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical, spoke about “the triple threat” — COVID-19, influenza, and valley fever, a potentially deadly illness caused by breathing toxic spores found in the soil here in the central valley.

“Our point of talking about the triple threat is to keep all three of these diseases — and there are really more — at the attention of, for sure the medical community and for sure the public,” Johnson said.

In 2019, California saw 9,000 valley fever cases, a record for the state, 3,071 cases reported in kern county. As for the flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu cases tend to peak between December and February.

Dr. Johnson noted the public can take steps to prevent contacting the said diseases. For one, stay inside on windy days. Masks also play a role. “It seems probable that masks decrease COVID, influenza, and valley fever.”

*KGET will let you know as soon as the COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Golden Empire.