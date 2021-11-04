COVID-19 vaccines for children available at Kern County Fairgrounds beginning Friday

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children as young as 5 on Friday morning at the fairgrounds.

Related Content Pediatrics For All advocates COVID-19 Vaccine for children

The department says the clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds will begin at 10:30 a.m. Walkups are welcome but parents, and others looking to get a vaccine dose, are encouraged to make an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov.

Flu shots are also being administered at the fairgrounds clinic.

This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children ages 5 to 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Public health officials said the recommendation allows for nearly 100,000 children in Kern County to get vaccinated against the disease. Officials said 107 children aged 5 to 17 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.