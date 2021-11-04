COVID-19 vaccines for children available at Kern County Fairgrounds beginning Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children as young as 5 on Friday morning at the fairgrounds.
The department says the clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds will begin at 10:30 a.m. Walkups are welcome but parents, and others looking to get a vaccine dose, are encouraged to make an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov.
Flu shots are also being administered at the fairgrounds clinic.
This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children ages 5 to 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Public health officials said the recommendation allows for nearly 100,000 children in Kern County to get vaccinated against the disease. Officials said 107 children aged 5 to 17 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.