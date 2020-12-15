COVID-19 vaccine shipments expected to arrive in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine rolled out across the nation Monday, but Kern County has yet to receive the shots.

2.9 million doses of the Pvizer vaccine, specifically, were sent out during Monday’s first shipment including 327,000 to California, and 5,850 to Kern hospitals.

“I anticipate having them today,” said Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer at Dignity Health.

In a statement, Kern County Public Health Dept. said it was “working closely with state and federal agencies as well as local health care organizations to distribute the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for critical healthcare staff in our hospitals. We anticipate this first shipment of Pfizer vaccines to arrive any day, though a specific date has not been given.

The allocation of doses for Kern is as follows:

Adventist Health Bakersfield – 1045 doses

Adventist Health Delano – 305

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley – 240

Bakersfield Heart Hospital – 275

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital – 1040

Good Samaritan Hospital – 140

Kern Medical Center – 1125

Kern Valley Healthcare District – 110

Mercy Southwest Hospital – 430

Mercy Hospital – 795

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital – 345

More vaccine is expected to come to Kern County in the coming weeks and will continue to be distributed to healthcare providers throughout the community.”

The shots for dignity health employees will kept inside a freezer at the Mercy campus, and then shared with staff at the memorial campus. High-risk frontline workers will receive first priority.

Kothary described a high-risk worker as “someone who comes in contact with a lot of COVID patients, or works in the Emergency room or ICU. We also have covid floors, so staff on any one of those units will be considered high risk,” he continued.

While this shipment is a limited supply, Kothary anticipates more shipments by the end of the month. He expects the next shipments will contain enough doses to vaccinate the entire staff.

“We believe we will get more dosages this next week and every week after so we should have plenty of vaccines available,” he stated.

This, as hospitals across the central valley continue to fill up. On Monday, the San Joaquin Valley region stood at 0% ICU capacity, according to state data. In Kern, the figure was better with an unadjusted ICU capacity at 5.4%.

Still, cases continue to sky rocket. Since Thanksgiving, the Golden Empire has seen 8,889 new positive cases — more than September and October combined. On Monday alone, the Kern County Public Health Dept. reported 988 new cases.

“At Kern Medical, we have had essentially no icu capacity for several days now, and we’ve been accessing contingency plans for overflow as we speak,” said Kern Medical Chief Medical Officer Dr. Glenn Goldis.

He remained hopeful about the vaccine and asked the public to trust it.

“For those who are concerned about it being rushed, they shouldn’t worry about that. This vaccine underwent a solid stage 3 trial, which held the vaccine to the same safety and efficacy standards of any other vaccine. So we have good, solid safety data and should feel confident in moving forward and receiving it.”

The Pfivser vaccine is a two dose vaccine, meaning those who receive the first dose will need to get a second dose in 21 days. Dignity Health employees will be allowed to opt out of receiving the vaccine but they can opt back in any time.