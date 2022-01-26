Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services

A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services will hold several free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics through the end of February.

The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25, according to a behavioral health release. They’ll be held in the parking lot of the behavioral health administration building at 2001 28th St.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 5 or older, with booster doses available to those 12 or older. Rapid antigen and PCR testing will be available, no appointments necessary.

