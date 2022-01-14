COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Wasco on Sunday

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Several local nonprofits are teaming up with the City of Wasco and Kern Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday.

The group, known as United Against COVID-19, says it’s happening Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the “old courthouse” at 810 8th St. in Wasco.

Organizers say they’ll be distributing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, masks and food boxes to everyone who comes to the event.

Registration is not required. Attendees can get their first, second, or booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Kern County Public Health reported there were 446,841 fully vaccinated individuals.