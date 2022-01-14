Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Wasco on Sunday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Several local nonprofits are teaming up with the City of Wasco and Kern Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday.

The group, known as United Against COVID-19, says it’s happening Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the “old courthouse” at 810 8th St. in Wasco.

Organizers say they’ll be distributing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, masks and food boxes to everyone who comes to the event.

Registration is not required. Attendees can get their first, second, or booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Kern County Public Health reported there were 446,841 fully vaccinated individuals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News