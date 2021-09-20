COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening in Delano Tuesday

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Delano on Tuesday.

The clinic is happening from 3-6 p.m. at La Vina Middle School, located at 1331 Browning Road. The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is encouraging anyone 12 and older to attend. The first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

You are asked to wear a face mask and social distance while on site.

Those who would like to attend are asked to fill out a pre-visit form beforehand here.