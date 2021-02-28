COVID-19 vaccine appointments now open for next week at Kern County clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now open for next week at the Kern County Fairgrounds’ mass vaccination clinic and the state’s sites in Arvin, Rosamond and Wasco.

Here are the hours of operation this week for each of the vaccination sites.

Kern County Fairgrounds: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1142 S. P St.

Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1142 S. P St. Arvin: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 414 4th Ave.

Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 414 4th Ave. Wasco: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1202 Poplar Ave.

Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1202 Poplar Ave. Rosamond: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 2500 20th Street West.

Residents who are healthcare workers, 65 years of age or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services workers and food and agriculture workers are currently eligible to be vaccinated.

To make an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422- 4255. However, anyone can register on MyTurn to get notified when they’re eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

MyTurn users will receive a notification that appointments are available and they can register for both first- and second-dose appointments