COVID-19 vaccination, testing site opens in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A COVID-19 vaccination and testing site opened at Wasco Veterans Hall on Friday.

Mayor Alex Garcia was joined by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan, the Latino COVID-19 Task Force Co-Founder and board of the Wasco Recreation and Parks District at an event marking the opening of the dual-site.

“The message to the residents is to get vaccinated as soon as they are able to,” Garcia said. “I did get fully vaccinated as soon as I was eligible and I encourage everyone to do the same.”

Wasco residents can walk-in or make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Wasco Veterans Hall site. To sign up for COVID-19 testing, visit here. Residents can also call 888-634-1123 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines are only available by appointment on the MyTurn website or by calling 833-422-4255.

