COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Thursday afternoon at Nueva High School, according to Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force.

There will be complimentary tacos while supplies last and performances by Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli and Las Caliope, the task force said. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the event from 3 to 6 p.m. The school is located at 8600 Palm Ave.

