LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — This weekend, the Kernville Union School District is partnering with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lake Isabella.

The clinic is taking place at Woodrow Wallace Middle School at 3250 Erskine Creek Road on both Saturday and Sunday. If you fall in one of the two categories of eligibility, Phase 1A or 1B, you can register with Kern County Public Health for the event.