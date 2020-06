BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One COVID-19 testing site is packing up and moving to the fairgrounds on Monday. The Richard Prado Senior Center closed their site and took its last appointment Wednesday.

Public Health officials believe the fairgrounds will provide a more centralized location for drive-thru testing.

The appointment portal on the Public Health Department’s website should be updated by Friday for the new testing site.

You can visit this website to schedule an appointment.